Charter school, CCSD high school reveal possible COVID exposures

A public charter school and a Clark County School District high school notified parents Wednesday of possible COVID-19 exposures on their Henderson campuses.

Two dozen students at Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas’ Windmill campus were placed in quarantine after a student tested positive for the disease, just two days after the public charter began a new school year.

Officials said they received confirmation that a student who attended at least one in-person class at the public charter school tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Director and CEO Ercan Aydogdu said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

“I speak for all of us here at CASLV in wishing this student nothing but a speedy recovery back to full health,” he said.

As a precaution, 24 students have started quarantine, and contact tracing and sanitation efforts are ongoing under Southern Nevada Health District guidance, Aydogdu said.

Parents with students at the state-chartered school were notified via email Wednesday, he said.

“Today, we were informed that a person in one of our in-person classes tested positive for Covid-19,” administrators wrote in an email. “Due to this positive case, as a precaution, all unvaccinated students in the class, along with any affected unvaccinated staff members, have begun to quarantine.”

The campus has fifth through seventh grades, according to Coral Academy’s website, so many students at the school aren’t yet 12 and thus are not eligible for vaccination.

Meantime, Foothill High School in Henderson notified parents Wednesday that a person tested positive for COVID-19. The message didn’t say if it was an employee or student, or how many people were being quarantined as a result of the possible exposure.

“If the school or the (Southern Nevada Health District) has not directly contacted you, your child has not been identified as an individual with a close contact,” Principal Jonathan Synold said in the message.

