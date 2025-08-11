Clark County goes back to school

Hundreds of thousands of students will file into classrooms for the first day of school on Monday morning.

Students and parents enter for a red carpet welcome for their first day of school at Matt Kelly Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tens of thousands of students across the county will file into classrooms on Monday morning for the Clark County School District’s first day of school.

Throughout the day, the school district will hold multiple events at local schools, where Superintendent Jhone Ebert and CCSD officials will highlight district initiatives, including expanded pre-K opportunities, increased math proficiency and cybersecurity education.

Ebert’s first stop will be at the Arville Transportation Yard to welcome bus drivers before they transport approximately 120,000 students to school.

Ahead of the first day of the 2025-2026 school year, the school district has estimated its enrollment at 285,707, which is the lowest in over 20 years, the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported.

