Education

Clark County school board delays decision on plan to reopen schools — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated November 12, 2020 - 6:51 pm
The Clark County School Board has determined it won’t make a decision Thursday night on a plan involving whether students will return to classrooms in January under a hybrid model and employees to work sites Dec. 1.

The Clark County School District, which has about 307,000 students and 40,000 employees, has operated under fully distance learning since late August — with the exception of seven rural schools — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It released a 205-page hybrid learning transition plan Monday.

The school district is recommending a hybrid model where students would attend classes in person two days a week and via distance education three days a week. Parents would have the option of their child continuing with only distance education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

