Clark County school board delays decision on plan to reopen schools — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School Board has decided not to make a decision tonight on a plan involving students returning to classrooms in January under a hybrid model and employees to work sites Dec. 1.

The Clark County School District, which has about 307,000 students and 40,000 employees, has operated under fully distance learning since late August — with the exception of seven rural schools — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It released a 205-page hybrid learning transition plan Monday.

The school district is recommending a hybrid model where students would attend classes in person two days a week and via distance education three days a week. Parents would have the option of their child continuing with only distance education.

Jara said he'll be directing CCSD chiefs to continue planning to reopen schools. The timeline will be determined based on COVID-19 case numbers and health information provided by the health district. — Julie Wootton-Greener (@julieswootton) November 13, 2020

Superintendent and board chairwoman are recommending the board not take action on the plan at this point. — Julie Wootton-Greener (@julieswootton) November 13, 2020

Chief Operating Officer Mike Casey: School bus drivers would have to wear a mask and face shield, but remove their face shield while driving. Bus capacity would be limited to 50 percent, which equates 28 students per bus or four to six for a special education bus. — Julie Wootton-Greener (@julieswootton) November 13, 2020