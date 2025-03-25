65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Clark County School Board expected to vote to officially terminate ex-CFO

CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason A. Goudie talks during a meeting at the Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason A. Goudie talks during a meeting at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in August 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. ( ...
Dismantling of US Education Department defended by Nevada governor
Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, a candidate for superintendent of the ...
School start time, CCSD calendar changes not off the table for new superintendent
CCSD elementary school teacher arrested
President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Six months after he was fired amid budget errors, the former chief financial officer of the Clark County School District is still collecting checks.

The Clark County School Board is expected to vote Thursday to officially terminate former CFO Jason Goudie, according to agenda items for the meeting. Goudie said in September that he was fired without cause. Goudie’s contract states that if it he is not renewed for any reason other than “just cause,” he receives six months of salary payments, compensation for unused vacation days and health insurance, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal.

For a salary of $265,000, that’s $132,500, at a time when the school district faced what many labeled a “budget crisis.”

Goudie’s firing and subsequent payments came when the school district had budget errors that resulted in the state assigning a compliance monitor. CCSD’s errors, which included a potential central deficit later plugged with leftover funds as well as miscalculations for teachers’ salaries and at-risk funding, resulted in cuts to programming, staff and supplies.

Thirty-six licensed professionals, 41 support professionals and five administrators were surplussed as a result, RoAnn Triana, chief of human resources, said in October. In the district, to be surplussed means to be reassigned, which can sometimes mean a move to an unwanted or lower-paying position.

Goudie was hired in 2017 and was one of the administrators who received a last-minute pay raise from former Superintendent Jesus Jara before he left the district. Deputy Chief Financial Officer Diane Bartholomew has served in the interim since September.

The budget errors

In the fall, Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita called Goudie a “scapegoat” for larger issues in CCSD. Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell repeatedly blamed “silos” and a lack of communications and systems for the error.

The district has blamed its central budget deficit on $53 million in litigation and $15 million in cybersecurity costs. It ended the fiscal year with no deficit, making up for it in carryover funds from the year prior, according to the final budget.

But the error that directly affected schools came in January 2024, when the projected budget failed to include the 8 percent raises it had agreed to in December with CCEA, and used the incorrect formula for at-risk funding, the district said.

CCSD under-projected the average cost of a licensed educator by $5,700, which, when multiplied for the 16,500 educators it budgeted for, meant almost $100 million spread across schools. That means that when the issue was corrected in the fall, schools found themselves with higher costs for teachers for whom they had been given incorrect budgeting information.

Another error in January’s budget was the at-risk funding calculation, according to the school district. CCSD had calculated the amount of money schools would get for at-risk students based on the formula for free and reduced lunch calculation as opposed to the GRAD score.

The newer formula, introduced last year, reduced the amount of students eligible for at-risk funding across the district by 3,035 students, which meant that across the district, schools received $928,747 less than expected, according to documents provided by CCSD.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bksy.social.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump arrives at the annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the Capitol in Washi ...
Trump signs executive order calling for dismantling of Education Department
By COLLIN BINKLEY and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department, advancing a campaign promise to take apart an agency that’s been a longtime target of conservatives.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon arrives before President Donald Trump addresses a joint sessi ...
Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Department
By Collin Binkley and Chris Megerian Associated Press

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official.

MORE STORIES