Clark County School Board OKs plan for COVID-19 funding

The Clark County School Board on Thursday approved an initial plan for spending more than $770 million in federal coronavirus relief money over the next three years.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School Board unanimously approved on Thursday an initial plan for how to spend more than $770 million in federal coronavirus relief money over the next three years.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said the presentation to the School Board was scheduled for discussion only, but it was changed to an action item because it requires a vote due to a regulation involving grants.

At this point, it’s the initial plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER III, money, Chief of Staff Christopher Bernier said, noting it can be amended later.

The ESSER III money isn’t yet available to the school district, and an initial plan is due Friday to the Nevada Department of Education, he said.

“We expect (the state) to have comments, concerns, revisions and requests for the clarification over the next several weeks,” Bernier said.

The plan also has to be submitted to the federal government in November.

Bernier gave an overview of the federal money the district has received. That includes $133.5 million from ESSER I, $353.7 million from ESSER II and $777.8 million from ESSER III.

More than 60 community input conversations were held in July and August in partnership with local organizations to help develop ESSER III spending priorities.

Community feedback was also sought this month via a survey that more than 13,000 people responded to.

A community listening tour also continues through the end of September, Bernier said.

Midway through Bernier’s presentation, he was interrupted by a man who was yelling at and cussing out the School Board. The man was escorted out of the room.

He said student success will be the district’s primary focus in the plan, totaling more than $533 million.

Spending priorities include expanding preschool to ensure every campus has at least one general education preschool classroom, literacy professional learning for employees, instructional materials for English language arts and social emotional learning, six-week summer career courses and paid professional credentials for students.

Others include mental health services, upgrading technology, community partnerships for learning acceleration and supports for those most impacted by the pandemic, a direct allocation to elementary schools to use to address pandemic learning loss and an English language learners endorsement for teachers seeking it.

As for other areas, funding will be used in areas such as a teacher leadership pathway, efforts to allow paraprofessionals to earn a teaching credential, and a pipeline into administration for Black and Latino male educators. The board heard public comments after the presentation, including from some educators who expressed concerns about funding priorities.

Teacher Sarah Comroe asked why secondary schools wouldn’t be given a direct allocation since they also know what students need.

Also, she asked why some of the federal money couldn’t go toward dropping THT Health – which provides health insurance for teachers and has faced financial woes – and “going with “literally anything else.”

The board returned to its usual meeting location Thursday at the Greer Education Center after a few meetings that drew large crowds were held at the Clark County Government Center. Attendance numbers were significantly lower at this week’s meeting, with about 100 people in the audience.

Three people were escorted out of the room after disrupting the meeting, or speaking on incorrect agenda items and continuing to talk after their microphone was cut.

The board was also scheduled Thursday to hear a presentation on employee recruiting efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

