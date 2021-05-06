Clark County School Board to consider extension of Jara’s contract

If approved, the amendment would extend Jara’s employment through Jan. 15, 2023, and resolve a dispute over an auto-renewal clause in the contract.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara announces the reopening of schools in the Clark County School District, at Dean Petersen Elementary School in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School Board will vote next week on a recommended contract extension for its only employee, Superintendent Jesus Jara, a move that would end a dispute over a clause in his current contract.

An amendment to Jara’s contract is included on the board’s May 15 agenda for discussion and possible action and would modify the contract to last from June 19, 2018, to Jan. 15, 2023.

The term of the contract had recently come under dispute, with attorneys for Jara arguing that it had auto-renewed for two years and an attorney for the School Board arguing that it ended this June.

An affirmative vote by board members would add the second year but eliminate an auto-renewal clause from the contract.

The disputed section read as follows:

“The term of this agreement shall commence on June 19, 2018, and conclude on June 30, 2021. If the board determines that this agreement is not to be extended for an additional year beyond June 30 of each year, the board shall give written notice of the same to Dr. Jara no later than the last business day of February of each year. If no notice is received, this contract is automatically renewed for an additional year under the same terms and conditions.”

Next week’s agenda item would remove the disputed section defining the term and instead create a fixed term.

It states that the board has determined that “it is in the best interests of the Clark County School District to extend the term of employment of Dr. Jara,” that Jara is “willing to continue to serve in the capacity of superintendent” and that both parties have agreed to “modify the employment agreement in accordance with this amendment.”

The Review-Journal has reached out to both the district and the School Board for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.