Education

Clark County School Board to consider renaming elementary school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 12:55 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 1:01 pm

The Clark County School Board will convene at 5 p.m. Thursday for its regularly scheduled meeting, with an item to rename the school namesake of frontiersman Kit Carson on the agenda.

The item on Kit Carson Elementary came directly to the board rather than the naming committee and seeks to rescind the name associated with the solider and guide who led expeditions through the American West, and for whom Carson City is named.

“However, Kit Carson has a conflicted legacy,” the board agenda item states. “Mr. Carson was responsible for the cruel treatment and deaths of hundreds of Navajo Indians, most notably in the 1864 deportation and attempted ethnic cleansing of the Navajo people in what is known as the “Long Walk of the Navajo.”

The school, built in 1956, was also named prior to policy guidelines for naming schools, which state that elementary schools should be named for outstanding former CCSD personnel or school board trustees, or for exemplary individuals who are not educators “but serve as a positive role model to children and to the community.”

The name change was recently brought up in CCSD board work sessions by Trustee Linda Young.

Estimated costs associated with changing the name of the school run from $29,000 to $40,500, including a new marquee sign, a new exterior school name sign and a website refresh. While a school would normally be responsible for the costs associated with a name change, the board will explore an alternate source of funds since the name change is not being requested by the school.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

