Clark County school board to consider reopening schools — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School Board is considering Thursday night whether students will return to classrooms in January under a hybrid model and employees to work sites Dec. 1.

The Clark County School District, which has about 307,000 students and 40,000 employees, has operated under fully distance learning since late August — with the exception of seven rural schools — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It released a 205-page hybrid learning transition plan Monday.

The school district is recommending a hybrid model where students would attend classes in person two days a week and via distance education three days a week. Parents would have the option of their child continuing with only distance education.

