Clark County School Board to grill Jara on recent conduct — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Superintendent Jesus Jara’s recent conduct and contract and could consider terminating his contract.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a Board of Trustees meeting at Edward A. Greer Education Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

At issue are Jara’s erroneous statement during the recent special session of the state Legislature that the district was not behind a bill to return unspent funds from schools to the district and his representation to the board that the Nevada Department of Education would need to approve the district’s reopening plan, which turned out to be incorrect.

It is not clear whether the board will proceed to a vote on termination of Jara’s contract without cause after the discussion of his statements.

