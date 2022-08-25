Clark County School Board to provide update on chronic absenteeism

New numbers from the Clark County School District show that close to 40 percent of students were chronically absent last year.

The Clark County School District is set to provide another update Thursday on its efforts to address the issue of students who are chronically missing classes.

The state defines chronically absent students as those who are absent for 10 percent or more of their enrolled days.

In a presentation this year, the district reported that 39 percent of its students had been chronically absent as of March.

New numbers from the district show that closer to 40 percent of students were chronically absent last school year, a rate more than double the projected target it had hoped to see.

The district saw chronic absenteeism increase among all of its student demographic groups, but African American students, special education students and Native American/Alaska Native students experience chronic absenteeism at a higher rate than their peers, according to district documents.

It’s also a problem that predates the pandemic. During the 2015-16 school year, the Department of Education found that more than 7 million students across the country, or about 1 in 6 students, missed 15 or more days of school.

Research shows that students who are chronically absent can experience lower achievement in reading and math and that chronic absenteeism can be a predictor of whether students will drop out of school altogether.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal this month, said the district is pursuing partnerships that will help it identify schools where students are chronically absent and help families who may be experiencing challenges at home.

As quarantine rules have stipulated that students isolate or quarantine at home after contracting or being exposed to COVID-19, one challenge is that schools are no longer able to celebrate perfect attendance among students, he said.

“Now when kids are sick, we ask them to stay home,” he said. “That’s a little bit of a double-edged sword when you look at chronic absenteeism.”

What is the district planning?

In a presentation last month, the district said it was working to identify why students are missing school, holding focus groups with students to gauge how it can improve attendance, and using outside partners to address the problem.

One of those efforts is a new partnership called the Chronic Absenteeism Collaborative where the district will share data on students who are chronically absent with Clark County in order to provide more resources and interventions to those students.

The district approved its agreement with the county at its last board meeting on Aug. 11.

Under the partnership, the county will be able to access information about students who have been referred to the district’s Truancy Prevention Outreach Program, or siblings of students enrolled in the program.

The district and the county will develop a comprehensive plan and a “tiered response system” to provide services for chronically absent students. The county also will prepare an annual report of its outcomes and goals.

The partnership is anticipated to run through Aug. 12, 2027.

The School Board is set to discuss its latest update on chronic absenteeism at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25.

