66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

Clark County School Board weighs limited school reopening — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2021 - 5:00 pm
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board is meeting to consider a plan to reopen some schools to students on a limited basis.

The recommendation brought before the board by district staff would see small groups of students and staff return to schools on a voluntary basis for “academic intervention” and mental health support. The board is expected to consider Nevada’s current high rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations as well as the learning loss and impacts to socio-emotional wellbeing of students caused by the pandemic.

School doors have been closed to students since March, and most staff have been working from home since at least November, when Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide “pause.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
2
Nevada reports single-day record for COVID-19 deaths
Nevada reports single-day record for COVID-19 deaths
3
Clark County School Board considers small step toward full reopening
Clark County School Board considers small step toward full reopening
4
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
5
Biden coronavirus plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks
Biden coronavirus plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More