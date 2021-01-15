Clark County School Board weighs limited school reopening — WATCH LIVE

If approved, the school district would see small groups of students and staff return to schools on a voluntary basis for “academic intervention” and mental health support.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board is meeting to consider a plan to reopen some schools to students on a limited basis.

The recommendation brought before the board by district staff would see small groups of students and staff return to schools on a voluntary basis for “academic intervention” and mental health support. The board is expected to consider Nevada’s current high rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations as well as the learning loss and impacts to socio-emotional wellbeing of students caused by the pandemic.

School doors have been closed to students since March, and most staff have been working from home since at least November, when Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide “pause.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.