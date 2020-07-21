Clark County School Board weighs options for reopening — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees meet Tuesday to discuss again the schools reopening plan.

The Clark County School Board is meeting to discuss again the schools reopening plan, including whether students will take classes online full time, or under a blended learning model that would put them in school buildings two days a week and at home three days a week.

On the agenda for discussion and possible approval are three key items: the instructional model for the start of the school year, which could include online or blended learning; the schedule for secondary students, with options ranging from a four-course, semester-based schedule to a more traditional six-class option; and the format for professional development for staff, which could be in person or online.

District staff are recommending a full-time return to distance learning but do not have recommendations on the other items, according to board documents.

The board approved on July 9 a framework that included all these options in order to allow the district to meet a deadline set by the state, adding a caveat that any final determinations would come back before the board.

The Nevada Department of Education said it did not need to approve the district’s reopening plan, only the calendar changes that would push the start of the year for students to Aug. 24 and institute 10 days of professional learning for staff beginning Aug. 10 — approval that was granted on July 13.

During the July 9 meeting and in the subsequent weeks, several trustees expressed their preference for full-time distance learning to start the year, and pressure has grown on the district to follow the lead of other major school districts that have chosen to keep buildings shuttered during the pandemic.

Many teachers also have said they would prefer distance learning, with a Clark County Education Association survey of over 11,000 teachers finding that 74 percent favor the model over school buildings reopening.

Not up for discussion on Tuesday is Jara’s contract: While three trustees have called for a meeting to discuss the superintendent’s contract and possible termination in the fallout of a proposed bill that would have routed school-level money to the district, the item has yet to be scheduled and publicly posted.

