Clark County School District announces new mask guidelines

The Clark County School District is announcing new mask guidelines effective June 1, the first day of summer school throughout the district.

Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Under the new guidelines, any student or staff member who is outside does not have to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

Additionally, all staff who are full vaccinated are not required to wear a mask on district sites or at district-sponsored events, according to the guidance. They are, however, required to wear masks on school buses.

For elementary students, masks will be optional for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, but required for students in grades 4 and 5.

With vaccines now available for children over 12, masks will not be required for students in grades 6 through 12 who have been fully vaccinated.

All students still have to wear masks on school buses.

Much of the new guidance will not apply to the district’s upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies, where staff, students and attendees will be required to wear masks.

