Clark County School District hosts virtual town hall

The Clark County School District hosted a virtual town hall with Superintendent Jesus Jara and School Board Trustee Deanna Wright on Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District hosted a virtual town hall with Superintendent Jesus Jara and School Board Trustee Deanna Wright on Tuesday afternoon.

The town hall was geared toward employees, according to a flyer posted on the district’s social media.

The district is holding a series of virtual town halls, with another scheduled May 12.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.