Clark County School District hosts virtual town hall
The Clark County School District hosted a virtual town hall with Superintendent Jesus Jara and School Board Trustee Deanna Wright on Tuesday afternoon.
The Clark County School District hosted a virtual town hall with Superintendent Jesus Jara and School Board Trustee Deanna Wright on Tuesday afternoon.
The town hall was geared toward employees, according to a flyer posted on the district’s social media.
The district is holding a series of virtual town halls, with another scheduled May 12.
Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.