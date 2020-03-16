Clark County School District lists 15 food sites for students

Student food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations throughout the valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Monday.

In the wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement Sunday that all public, private and charter schools in Nevada will temporarily close beginning Monday, the Clark County School District announced soon afterward that free meals for students would be available for pick-up Monday at 15 sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley, with rural locations to be announced soon.

Student food distribution pods will be set up at 15 school locations throughout the valley from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites. A school-age child must be present for food to be distributed.

— Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson.

— Canyon Springs High School, 350 E Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

— Chaparral High School, 3820 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas.

— Clark High School, 4291 W Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas.

— Desert Pines High School, 3800 E Harris Ave., Las Vegas.

— Las Vegas High School, 6500 E Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas.

— Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane, Las Vegas.

— Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Road, Las Vegas.

— Silverado High School, 1650 W Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas.

— Spring Valley High School, 3750 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas.

— Veteran’s CTA, 2531 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89106