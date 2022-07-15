Clark County School District offers free summer meals

Meals will be available at drive-thru sites July 20 through Aug. 5 at 17 school parking lots, the district said in a news release.

The Clark County School District will provide free “grab and go” breakfast and lunch to children ages 2-18 for the rest of summer break starting Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District will provide free “grab and go” breakfast and lunch to children ages 2-18 for the rest of summer break starting Wednesday.

Meals will be available at drive-thru sites at 17 school parking lots through Aug. 5, the district said in a news release. Sites will be open from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Parents and guardians can pick up meals for their children.

On Fridays, children will receive three days’ worth of meals to ensure they have enough food for the weekend, the district said.

The food distribution sites are:

— Basic Academy of International Studies, 400 Palo Verde Drive in Henderson.

— Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas.

— Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way in Las Vegas.

— Clark High School, 4291 W. Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas.

— Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, 3100 E. Patrick Lane in Las Vegas.

— Desert Pines High School, 3800 Harris Ave. in Las Vegas.

— Las Vegas High School, 6500 E. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

— Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St. in North Las Vegas.

— Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane in Las Vegas.

— Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road in Las Vegas.

— Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave. in Las Vegas.

— Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas.

— Valley High School, 2839 S. Burnham Ave. in Las Vegas.

— West Career and Technical Academy, 11945 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas.

— Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas.

— West Prep High School, 2050 W. Saphire Stone Ave. in Las Vegas.

The district provided meals earlier this summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Children ages 2-18 were eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at about 50 schools that were providing summer instruction, but had to eat on-site, according to the district’s website.

All students will be eligible for free school meals during the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 8.

To see daily menus, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.