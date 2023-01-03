Clark County School District reports internet outage

The Clark County School District reported an internet outage Tuesday morning, the first day students returned to campus after winter break.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

“Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources,” the school district wrote in a statement posted to Twitter around 8:15 a.m.

It was unclear when the Wi-Fi would be restored, but the school district said classes would continue as normal and that school safety was not impacted.

