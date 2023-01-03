48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Clark County School District reports internet outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 8:42 am
 
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County School District reported an internet outage Tuesday morning, the first day students returned to campus after winter break.

“Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources,” the school district wrote in a statement posted to Twitter around 8:15 a.m.

It was unclear when the Wi-Fi would be restored, but the school district said classes would continue as normal and that school safety was not impacted.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
2
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
3
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
4
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
‘Embarrassed’ Dana White apologizes for slapping wife in video
5
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Fontainebleau, MSG Sphere openings to be biggest 2023 projects
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Clark County wants education advisory boards
By / RJ

The purpose of an advisory board is to “facilitate broad community input and to provide advice and assistance to local school precincts and the Clark County School Board of Trustees,” according to a draft ordinance.

More stories for you
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
3 juveniles arrested, 2 employees hurt in fight at northern valley high school
3 juveniles arrested, 2 employees hurt in fight at northern valley high school
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash