Clark County School District trustees listening to plan to reopen schools — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is listening to district plans to reopen schools in the fall.

Angie Doleshal, 3, colors at her home in Henderson, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after Clark County schools were closed because of COVID-19. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is hearing district plans to reopen schools in the fall.

The plan, released on Tuesday, would see students attend school in person two days a week and learn from home for three, with a digital-only option for families who would prefer students stay home full time.

Thursday’s School Board meeting is being streamed at reviewjournal.com and on the district’s website. A vote on final recommendations is not expected until July 9.

Some of the most pressing concerns about the plan have been from working parents, including district employees, who say they will struggle to find child care for young students on days with no classes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com.