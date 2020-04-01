Clark County School District worker tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Clark County School District transportation department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an email sent to district transportation staff Wednesday.

Clark County School Distict school bus (Review-Journal file photo)

The Southern Nevada Health District doesn’t think any buses or transportation buildings are at risk based on when the individual is thought to have contracted the virus, the email said.

