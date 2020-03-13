Clark County school officials to discuss coronavirus, new payroll system — LIVESTREAM

The meeting is going forward despite recent moves by the district to cancel school events, travel and athletics over fears of coronavirus spread.

The Clark County School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday with an item related to coronavirus preparedness on the agenda.

Only essential personnel will present items at the meeting, according to a memo sent out by the district Thursday afternoon, though members of the public are still welcome to attend. Superintendent Jesus Jara will also recommend to trustees that only essential items be discussed, according to a statement from the district.

The district is also expected to give a brief presentation on its new payroll system, which has left employees shorted on pay since January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

