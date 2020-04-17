Clark County school trustees to vote on added powers for Jara — LIVE AUDIO

Among other things, the resolution would give Superintendent Jesus Jara the power to modify negotiated agreements with employees in order to continue essential services.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will meet Thursday night for a teleconferenced meeting that includes a controversial agenda item to expand Superintendent Jesus Jara’s emergency powers during school closures.

The item would both give Jara a new power and extend his authority to act without the approval of the board until April 30 in order to continue the essential operation of the district.

The board approved a similar narrower resolution at an emergency meeting on March 23. That authority is set to expire next week, 30 days after the emergency meeting.

The new resolution gives Jara much of the same authority, including the power to approve purchases and litigation settlements, change orders and submit proposals to the Oversight Panel for School Facilities, in addition to others.

The one added power in the new resolution would allow Jara to modify existing negotiated agreements with employees in order to continue the essential services.

That drew criticism from one faction of teachers who said the board is rashly handing much of its authority to Jara.

“As an organization, NEA of Southern Nevada stands in strong opposition to this agenda item giving the superintendent additional power at a time when extremely vital decisions are made daily,” said a statement from the union said. “Some decisions, like the items listed in (the agenda item) must remain in the hands of the Board of Trustees and not a single person.”

However, the Clark County Education Association released a statement of its own Thursday that said the union has no concerns about the move.

“Jara isn’t looking to open or gut our contract. It’s a practical operational move he is looking for to carry out business if the board can’t meet or function due to COVID,” the CCEA statement said.

