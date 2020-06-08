Clark County schools adjusting to smaller graduation ceremonys

Revised graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are moving ahead at some Clark County schools, with several receiving district approval for their modified plans this week.

Senior Ellie Grace Kay, 17, waves as she gets ready for the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Alejandra Castellanos, 18, with her mother Angie and sister Valerie, 13, decorate their car before her graduation from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in a drive-trough graduation ceremony, in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Richelle Kennett, 17, gets ready for her drive-through graduation ceremony at Las Vegas Academy in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ricky Edwards, 18, looks out the roof of a car before his drive-through graduation from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Devyn Swain, left, 18, with her friend Shaunie Mangum, get ready for a drive-through graduation at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Ellie Grace Kay, 17, waves as she gets ready for the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Jaklyn Kittredge, right, receives her diploma from CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara during the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Ricky Edwards, 18, runs after receiving his diploma during his drive-through graduation from Las Vegas Academy in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A person take a photo from a car during the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Avery Gosdis, 18, looks out a car as she waits to graduate during a Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior Ellie Grace Kay, 17, graduates during a Las Vegas Academy drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Principal Scott Walker, left, and CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara, participate during the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A picture of senior Kie Watanabe during the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People including seniors cheer on their classmates during the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts drive-through graduation in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Seniors Sergio Gamboa, 18, from left, Josh Salvador, and Aris Harper, embrace each other after graduation from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Revised graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are at last moving ahead at some Clark County schools, with several receiving district approval for their modified plans this week.

After being canceled because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies must abide by a new set of rules laid down by Clark County School District officials. They must be limited to 50 people, including graduates, guests and staff, according to a message from the school district sent Thursday, and all participants must remain a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Masks are recommended, and cleaning is a must before, during and after the ceremonies.

Superintendent Jesus Jara has said he would not support the drive-thru ceremonies that have been popular on social media out of concern for students who don’t have cars.

But putting a plan in place that meets these requirements and the wants and needs of students has been a challenge, principals say. They’re also facing a time crunch, as some of their seniors will depart for the military or college summer programs.

“When we gave out medals and yearbooks, you can tell they’ve kind of moved on a little bit,” said John Anzalone, principal of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. “You can see it in their eyes. It makes me very sad.”

Options on the table

Anzalone said the school, which has not yet settled on a new plan, had hoped to wait as long as possible for the chance to throw a large, traditional ceremony for its 600 graduating seniors, possibly using the football field to allow for social distancing.

But after CCSD’s Phase Two reopening plan made it clear the district would not permit gatherings of more than 50 people for some time, Anzalone said he began looking at more immediate possibilities.

Under consideration is a variation on a drive-thru ceremony, or a series of appointments in which each family would arrive at a specific time to watch their graduate walk across the stage — though the latter could take days, Anzalone said.

He said his own preference would be to host multiple or simultaneous ceremonies on campus — as few as 12 if only students are involved or as many as 40 if each student is allowed to bring two guests.

“We’re pretty decisive people, but this has been an enigma we can’t figure out,” Anzalone said.

A dozen ceremonies

Spring Valley High School this week received approval to host a dozen small group ceremonies on campus over the course of two to-be-determined days this month, according to Principal Tam Larnerd, with 44 students participating in each ceremony and parents and well-wishers watching on YouTube or Facebook livestreams.

The plan calls for six separate ceremonies each day, with students spaced 6 to 10 feet apart in the gym before crossing the the stage to receive their diplomas and return to their seats for the tassel turn. After the ceremony, another group would be staged in the cafeteria and prepared to file into the gym, with crews sanitizing surfaces in between.

“Grizzlies, this is the best possible solution to celebrate your unprecedented accomplishment,” Larnerd said in a message to students. “I am sorry it is not exactly what any of us wanted and/or expected when we started this journey together four years ago, but I am SO excited to celebrate YOU.”

Parent perspective

The staggered ceremonies check one important box for students: allowing them to graduate with friends. But parents report mixed feelings about possibly being left out of the celebrations.

Palo Verde High School parent Kelly Matsumura said the school has offered two choices in a survey: a virtual graduation or a small ceremony with students only.

“My daughter is so upset her dad and I can’t be there,” she said, adding that the family would have preferred to wait to do a larger ceremony with spectators. “She does want a proper send-off from high school.”

Holly Prestwood Eighmy, parent of a graduated senior at Foothill High School in Henderson, said her daughter also indicated in a school survey that she wants a ceremony and not just a chance to pick up her diploma. But if the school decides on a students-only graduation, Eighmy said she is all for it.

“As much as I would love to be in the same room, gym, arena, etc, it’s ultimately about the graduates and them having the experience of wearing their cap and gown, hearing their name announced, walking across the stage and being in that environment,” she said. “I feel I can’t be selfish as it’s about her, not me.”

Silverado High parent Michelle Dennis Fields said she received a save-the-date from the school announcing a modified graduation that would allow each graduate four guests.

“We are just grateful for anything at this point,” she said.

Two-part ceremony

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts had its two-part graduation event on Friday and Saturday, beginning with a prerecorded 90-minute ceremony that graduates could watch with their families from home, according to Principal Scott Walker.

On Saturday morning, graduates were invited to decorate their cars and bikes and take a lap around downtown Las Vegas to the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Walker said he wrote and submitted three other plans before landing on the combined option, which also allows seniors to take a photo in front of the school’s historic entry.

One plan was to use the drive-in theater, Walker said, but the venue was only open for a day before it was shut down again. Another idea that would have allowed students to graduate in groups by performing arts category was turned down by the district because of the size of the groups.

Given the top requests — for students, to graduate with their peers and for families, to be involved in some way — Walker said the two-part option was the best available, even if it didn’t make everyone happy.

“There’s people who have said, ‘That’s not good enough,’” he said. “Well, nothing is good enough for my students. They worked so hard, and they deserve to have the best.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.