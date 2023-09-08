Clark County seeks applicants for hybrid school board

Four non-voting members will be added to the Clark County school board in January 2024 — the result of a new hybrid school board law.

Clark County School District Board trustees Irene Bustamante Adams, left, Evelyn Garcia Morales, Lola Brooks and Brenda Zamora react while Clark County Education Association teachers union members chant their demands during a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. The board eventually adjourned the meeting after clearing the room of teachers union members. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County Commission announced Thursday that it’s opening the application process for those interested in serving on the Clark County School Board.

Applicants must live in Clark County. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and commissioners are scheduled to make a decision Nov. 7.

The School Board currently has seven elected members. Four non-voting members will be added in January 2024 — the result of a new hybrid school board law.

Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson will each appoint one trustee. The trustees will each serve a four-year term.

The district opposed the hybrid school boards bill during the state’s legislative session, saying it’s not rooted in evidence and puts adult power struggles over what’s best for students.

But those in favor cited board turmoil in recent years, including infighting among trustees and split decisions in 2021 to fire Superintendent Jesus Jara and then reverse course.

In July, School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales sent a letter to local governments requesting the name of each appointee and an official record after votes take place.

She wrote that she expected appointments to be made between Oct. 3 and Dec. 2 to meet requirements under state law.

New trustees, who’ll complete at least 30 hours of training and onboarding, will take the oath of office Jan. 2.

Last month, the Las Vegas City Council was scheduled to consider three candidates for school board, but postponed a decision until October in order to comply with state law.

To apply for the Clark County appointed seat, visit ClarkCountyNV.gov.

