Clark County teacher receives new educator award on conference call

“It’s pretty hard to top this,” Kenneth Brown, who teaches English and African American studies at Sierra Vista High School, said of the surprise.

SVHS English and African American Studies teacher Kenneth Brown.

Sierra Vista English teachers surprised their colleague, Kenneth Brown, as he won CCSD's High School New Educator of the Year award.

A Clark County School District teacher was surprised by his friends and colleagues on a video call Wednesday when he won the district’s High School New Educator of the Year award presented to first-year teachers.

Kenneth Brown, who teaches English and African American studies at Sierra Vista High School, received the award during a morning staff call, with Principal John Anzalone and district administrators praising his work ethic, enthusiasm and passion.

A group of Brown’s colleagues from Sierra Vista also gathered outside of his apartment to cheer him on with signs.

Asked about the highlights of his teaching career so far, Brown mentioned being in his classroom the very first time his students walked in.

“And this,” he said of the award. “It’s pretty hard to top this.”

CCSD is presenting its six new educator awards as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, with honorees from lower elementary, upper elementary, middle and high schools, as well as special education and specialist fields. The remaining five winners will also learn of their awards at their respective staff meetings this week.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.