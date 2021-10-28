Clark County trustees consider ousting superintendent, board leader — WATCH LIVE

The trustees are meeting tonight to consider “termination for convenience” of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract and removing Linda Cavazos as board president.

The Clark County School Board meets on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos speaks during a press conference at the Parkdale Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School Board is meeting Thursday to consider terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contact and removing Linda Cavazos as board president.

The 5 p.m. meeting at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas is likely to be heated. Following a public comment period, the two items — each requested by at least three trustees — are first up on the agenda.

Trustees will consider “termination for convenience” of Jara’s employment agreement, which currently runs through Jan. 15, 2023. He has been on the job since 2018 and his annual salary is $320,000.

In a statement Friday, Jara said: “The superintendent serves at the pleasure of the board and the board can exercise its rights under my employment contract at any time. In the meantime, I remain focused on improving student outcomes by steadfastly serving the students and families of the Clark County School District.”

It’s the second time the board has considered terminating Jara’s contract. He has faced criticism over his erroneous statements to the board and state legislators, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the decision to operate with 100 percent distance education for about a year starting in March 2020.

In July 2020, trustees voted 4-3 to adjourn a special meeting before getting to an item seeking to end Jara’s contract.

Then in May, trustees voted 4-3 to extend his contract, with Cavazos, Lisa Guzman and Danielle Ford voting against the motion. It followed a dispute over contact terms, with Jara’s representatives arguing it was in effect until 2023 and trustees saying it ended June 30 this year.

Immediately after the discussion and possible vote on Jara’s contact, the board will consider removing Cavazos as president, a post she has held since January.

Cavazos was appointed to the board in 2017 and then elected in 2018 for a four-year term.

In a Friday email, which is included with online School Board meeting materials, Trustee Katie Williams requested an agenda item to consider removing Cavazos, saying she has “consistently and continuously undermined the will of the board by not collaborating with the superintendent and staff.”

Williams also alleged there’s “clear bias” in Cavazos’ motives, and that she has bullied other trustees and “steamrolled them into submission.”

Online meeting materials include a thread of emails from February through this month, including a few requests from Cavazos to meet with Williams related to social media concerns.

After arranging a time to meet in February, Williams emailed Cavazos later that month to express concerns with her performance as president.

Williams declined meetings Cavazos requested in August and earlier this month regarding social media issues, the emails show.

President says ouster move ‘retaliation’

At a news conference Wednesday, Cavazos said the motion to oust her from her position was “retaliation” for her support for the item to consider ending Jara’s contract.

She also said that a “set of circumstances” precipitated the agenda item to end Jara’s contract, but declined to discuss specifics ahead of Thursday’s meeting so as not to violate state open meeting laws.

Numerous interested parties weighed in prior to the meeting.

In an undated letter, which the school district released Thursday to the Review-Journal in response to an inquiry, members of Jara’s executive Cabinet wrote to the trustees that the superintendent has its “broad, unwavering support.”

The letter said the officials are committed to Jara’s vision for student success and the district is “finally making progress by implementing practices and processes that promote equity, access and achievement for our students.”

Kris Engelstad of The Engelstad Foundation, also issued a statement supporting Jara, calling the trustees’ priorities “clearly and completely out of touch with the needs of the families and children throughout our community that depend on their decision-making.”

“There hasn’t been a single agenda item on student achievement in 2021,” she said. “What a miserable showcase of CCSD trustee priorities. … Instead, precious hours are being wasted on things like a vote to fire Superintendent Jara, who has worked as diligently as possible within this current system.”

Others said the dueling agenda items demonstrate that the divided School Board is more focused on politics than academic performance.

“What we’re seeing played out is all the more reason why we support a governance model change for the School Board,” John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Vegas Chamber urged the board not to move foward on “these divisive agenda items.”

“Stable and consistent leadership” is essential for students to succeed, “especially now as our local schools recover from the very adverse impacts of the pandemic on K-12 education,” the business organization said.

Some trustees have lost focus and instead of concentrating on student achievement and “significant staffing challenges,” they’re bringing forth agenda items that “demonstrate the ongoing misguided focus and distractions that have consumed the school district,” the chamber said.

‘An ally to students’

Members of the Youth Power Project and Make the Road Nevada issued a statement Thursday saying they’re “firmly opposed” to removing Cavazos as board president.

Kathia Sotelo, organizer of the Youth Power Project, said in the statement that Cavazos has been “an ally to students and has taken personal accountability and initiative to create important changes at CCSD.”

Student voices are now being prioritized at school board meetings thanks to Cavazos, Sotelo said.

Two members of the Youth Power Project, whose full names weren’t included in the statement, said they don’t feel heard or supported by Jara.

The board has other less dramatic but important matters before it on Thursday, including hearing the recommendations of a committee tasked with developing a district anti-racism policy and reviewing and possibly approving collective bargaining agreements with two employee unions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

