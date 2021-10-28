Clark County trustees to consider ousting superintendent, board leader

The trustees meet at 5 p.m. Thursday to consider “termination for convenience” of Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract and removing Linda Cavazos as board president.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos speaks during a press conference at the Parkdale Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School Board will meet Thursday to consider terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contact and removing Linda Cavazos as board president.

The 5 p.m. meeting at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas is likely to be heated. Following a public comment period, the two items — each requested by at least three trustees — are first up on the agenda.

Trustees will consider “termination for convenience” of Jara’s employment agreement, which currently runs through Jan. 15, 2023. He has been on the job since 2018 and his annual salary is $320,000.

In a statement Friday, Jara said: “The superintendent serves at the pleasure of the board and the board can exercise its rights under my employment contract at any time. In the meantime, I remain focused on improving student outcomes by steadfastly serving the students and families of the Clark County School District.”

It’s the second time the school board has considered terminating Jara’s contract over erroneous statements to the board and state legislators, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the decision to operate with 100 percent distance education for about a year starting in March 2020.

In July 2020, trustees voted 4-3 to adjourn a special meeting before getting to an item seeking to end Jara’s contract.

Then in May, trustees voted 4-3 to extend his contract, with Cavazos, Lisa Guzman and Danielle Ford voting against the motion. It followed a dispute over contact terms, with Jara’s representatives arguing it was in effect until 2023 and trustees saying it ended June 30 this year.

The board will also consider Thursday removing Cavazos as president. She has been in the role since January.

Cavazos was appointed to the school board in 2017 and then elected in 2018 for a four-year term.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cavazos said the motion to oust her from her position was “retaliation” for her support for the item to consider ending Jara’s contract.

She also said that a “set of circumstances” precipitated the agenda item to end Jara’s contract, but declined to discuss specifics ahead of Thursday’s meeting so as not to violate state open meeting laws.

Critics said the dueling motions demonstrate that the divided School Board is more focused on politics than academic performance.

“What we’re seeing played out is all the more reason why we support a governance model change for the School Board,” John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

In a statement before Thursday’s meeting, Kris Engelstad of the Engelstad Family Foundation called the trustees’ priorities “clearly and completely out of touch with the needs of the families and children throughout our community that depend on their decision-making.”

“There hasn’t been a single agenda item on student achievement in 2021,” she said. “What a miserable showcase of CCSD trustee priorities. … Instead, precious hours are being wasted on things like a vote to fire Superintendent Jara, who has worked as diligently as possible within this current system.”

The board has other less dramatic but important matters before it on Thursday, including hearing the recommendations of a committee tasked with developing a district anti-racism policy and reviewing and possibly approving collective bargaining agreements with two employee unions.

