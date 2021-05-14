College graduations begin in Las Vegas Valley

Graduation ceremonies for colleges in the Las Vegas area are taking place this weekend.

Marc Wardle reacts after receiving his master's in journalism and media studies during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Graduates stand during the National Anthem as they attend the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michelle Adams waves as she tries to get her family's attention prior to getting her master's in social work during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mufaro Hungwe reacts after receiving her master’s in biomechanical engineering during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thuanthi Huynh Tong-Hause, right, receives a bouquet of flowers from her friend Nhung Do after receiving her master's in special education during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Graduates wave to their parents during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Family members shadows are seen as they take a picture of graduates during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Graduates lined up to attend the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Talih Kadi decorates his graduation cap with COVID-19 and Pfizer themes during UNLV's graduation ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. Kadi received his master's in mental health administration. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Megan Kelly reacts after receiving her master's in criminal justice during the first of several UNLV graduation ceremonies at Sam Boyd Stadium, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 8,000 UNLV students will receive degrees during four ceremonies. The class of 2021 ranges in age from 19 to 76.

The UNLV graduate school held commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Thursday morning at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Undergraduate ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be at 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at the stadium.

Undergraduates in the class of 2020 also will get a ceremony, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It’s at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

All UNLV events can be livestreamed through https://www.unlv.edu/ commencement/live-stream

The College of Southern Nevada will have graduation at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. More than 4,000 degrees will be awarded to 3,882 students.

The Nevada State College commencement will be June 5 at Orleans Arena.

Due to restrictions on crowd sizes, those attending any of these graduations must have a ticket.