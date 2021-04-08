College of Southern Nevada announces graduation plans

CSN, which has eight campuses in the Las Vegas Valley, is planning an in-person graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. May 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The College of Southern Nevada is planning an in-person graduation for mid-May.

The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. May 15 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. It will also be streamed live on the college’s website and social media channels.

As with other Southern Nevada colleges and universities, it will be the school’s first in-person graduation since December 2019. Subsequent ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our class of 2021 is among the hardest working group of college students I have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” college President Federico Zaragoza said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted countless lives, and yet these students persevered through that hardship.”

The in-person ceremony for students from the school’s three main Las Vegas Valley campuses will be limited to 1,400 graduates, each of whom will be issued three tickets for family members and friends.

Students will receive more information soon on how to RSVP and buy caps and gowns, according to the news release.

On the day of the ceremony, social distancing guidelines will be in effect, the college said. Temperature checks will be conducted and face masks will be required.

