College of Southern Nevada classes going remote due to coronavirus

The College of Southern Nevada will transition to remote classes this week, following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s instruction that all schools in Nevada should close amid growing coronavirus concerns.

CSN President Federico Zaragoza said a the letter, which was posted to the school’s Twitter, that the new remote classes will begin on Wednesday. He said there will be some exceptions for labs, clinical and practicums and instructed students to look for further instructions from their professors.

“We realize this is an anxious and trying time in our community and we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of our faculty, staff and students,” the letter said.

The move follows the Nevada System of Higher Education’s announcement last week that all colleges and universities should prepare to transition to remote or virtual instruction.

