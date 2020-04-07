College of Southern Nevada reports 2 more COVID-19 cases

The College of Southern Nevada has reported two more cases of COVID-19 among its students, bringing the total to four in the three-campus system.

According to notices posted on the CSN website, a student who was last on the North Las Vegas campus on March 17 reported a positive test to CSN on April 1.

Another student who was last on the Charleston campus on March 17 reported a positive test to the college on April 6.

Both students are self-quarantining, and any individuals who have come into contact with them will be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District, according to the college.

