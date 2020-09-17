Committee recommends ex-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval for UNR presidency

The full Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents is scheduled to consider a search committee’s recommendation during a meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Brian Sandoval (Nevada System of Higher Education)

A Nevada System of Higher Education search committee is recommending former Gov. Brian Sandoval should be hired as the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The full NSHE Board of Regents is scheduled to make a decision at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the meeting will be streamed live at nshe.nevada.edu.

The board will consider a four-year contract for Sandoval, beginning Oct. 5 and continuing through Oct. 4, 2024, according to a summary of terms included online with meeting materials. The base salary is $500,000 per year.

A search committee interviewed four finalists this week for the position: Sandoval, Chaden Djalali, Jennifer Evans-Cowley and Jonathan Koppell.

Sandoval, who has a juris doctorate, is a 1986 UNR alumnus who served as Nevada governor from 2011-19. He won UNR’s University Alumni of the Year award in 2004.

In April, Sandoval announced he was leaving his position at MGM Resorts International to focus on pursuing the UNR presidency.

In October 2019, current UNR President Marc Johnson announced he planned to leave his job in June to return to a teaching position. But this spring, NSHE regents voted to extend Johnson’s contract through Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other finalists were Djalali, who was executive vice president and provost at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, until earlier this year; Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas; and Koppell, dean of Arizona State University’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.