Construction almost done on Nevada State College’s campus housing

The Village at Nevada State College — an approximately $33 million project — is on NSC’s Henderson campus. The college is accepting student applications for the 342-bed housing facility.

An artist rendering shows The Village at Nevada State College. Construction is slated for completion this summer. (Photo courtesy of Nevada State College)

A project to build Nevada State College’s first on-campus student housing is slated to wrap up this summer, the college announced Monday.

The 342-bed housing village — an approximately $33 million project — is on NSC’s Henderson campus. Construction kicked off in fall 2019.

It’s a privately financed, built and managed project, developed by American Public Development LLC, constructed by Sletten Construction Co. and will be managed by American Campus Communities.

NSC, established in 2002, has more than 5,500 students and it’s the second-fastest-growing college in the nation. A lack of campus housing has been a barrier to students in pursuing their education, college officials say.

“The Nevada State College student housing project is a result of working with our students to identify their most critical needs,” President Bart Patterson said in a Monday statement. “On campus housing has been proven to help students overcome obstacles and increase success in completing degrees.”

The Village at Nevada State College includes one-, two- and four-bedroom floor plans and can also accommodate students with families, according to the statement.

Most housing units will be available for occupancy before fall semester starts. The college is accepting applications from students. So far, it has received applications for about half of its 325 available leases.

“The housing project will open with all appropriate safety protocols to address COVID-19 concerns,” the college said.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, NSC will offer online and hybrid classes during the fall semester, the college said Monday. A hybrid class is one with some in-person and some online instruction.

If that plan changes and only online classes are allowed this fall, students can be released from their housing lease and will receive a refund for their deposit, according to the statement.

The student housing complex will have 24/7 on-call staff. It will also help find roommates for students who want to share an apartment.

The fully furnished apartments include full kitchens and an in-unit washer and dryer. And the housing complex will have a fitness center, swimming pool and study lounges.

The new campus housing will be next to an education building that’s under construction now.

NSC is inviting people to book a time slot from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to sign the last beam of its Glenn & Ande Christenson School of Education Building.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in January for the 65,000-square-foot building, which is slated to open by the fall 2021 semester. It will cost an estimated $55.9 million to construct.

The Christensons contributed $5 million — one of the largest donations in the college’s history — toward the project.

