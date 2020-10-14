COVID cases at Nevada colleges: A snapshot

More than 100 UNLV students have tested positive after being on campus, according to data from the Nevada System of Higher Education, which posts COVID-19 data weekly.

Students are seen outside of the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of Nevada college students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed this fall.

However, fewer than 200 students at the state’s public four-year universities — UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno — had been on campus during the 14 days prior to testing positive.

As of Wednesday, UNLV had the largest number of on-campus cases: 120. That included 61 cases that likely occurred during the end of the spring semester and over summer. Since September, at least 78 students and staff have tested positive, including people who had not been on campus.

UNR has reported 543 cases among students and staff since September, about 70 had been on campus. Another 130 cases were reported during the spring and summer, none of which were on campus.

The Nevada System of Higher Education is tracking positive cases among students and staff, and posting the results on a weekly basis.

Starting this week, the Review-Journal’s coronavirus data page will include a table tracking the announced cases.

