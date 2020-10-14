91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Education

COVID cases at Nevada colleges: A snapshot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 12:34 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 1:17 pm

Hundreds of Nevada college students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes resumed this fall.

However, fewer than 200 students at the state’s public four-year universities — UNLV and the University of Nevada, Reno — had been on campus during the 14 days prior to testing positive.

As of Wednesday, UNLV had the largest number of on-campus cases: 120. That included 61 cases that likely occurred during the end of the spring semester and over summer. Since September, at least 78 students and staff have tested positive, including people who had not been on campus.

UNR has reported 543 cases among students and staff since September, about 70 had been on campus. Another 130 cases were reported during the spring and summer, none of which were on campus.

The Nevada System of Higher Education is tracking positive cases among students and staff, and posting the results on a weekly basis.

Starting this week, the Review-Journal’s coronavirus data page will include a table tracking the announced cases.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
4
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
5
State Bar of Nevada reprimands Las Vegas lawyer with troubled past
State Bar of Nevada reprimands Las Vegas lawyer with troubled past
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More