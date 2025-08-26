87°F
Education

Coyote sighting report puts Summerlin elementary school on hold

Vassiliadis Elementary School in Las Vegas, seen in March 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2025 - 6:04 pm
 

Reports of a coyote sighting put a Clark County School District elementary school on hold Monday morning.

Vassiliadis Elementary School, located in Summerlin West, was “placed on hold status” when the school’s principal, Paul Catania, said it received reports of a coyote sighting near and around campus. Catania emailed a letter to students’ parents at around 10:30 a.m. to inform them of the action and said he contacted both school district police and animal control to handle the matter.

A school district spokesperson did not clarify how long the school was placed on hold and did not confirm if a coyote was spotted near Vassiliadis Elementary this morning.

Positioned near the edge of town, Summerlin has long seen coyotes roaming its streets. Summerlin West extends out towards Red Rock Canyon and holds some of the master-planned community’s newest developments.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

