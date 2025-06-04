CSN gets more money for northwest Las Vegas campus

The College of Southern Nevada’s decadeslong effort to build a new campus is one step closer after it received new money from the Legislature.

A sign that reads “Future Home of Our Northwest Campus” is seen on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Elkhorn Road and Grand Montecito Parkway, where the College of Southern Nevada wants to build an approximately 40-acre campus in Centennial Hills. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

This is a compilation of Google Street View images over the years showing a CSN sign at the intersection of Durango Drive and Elkhorn Road. The images are from 2011, 2021, and 2024.(Google Street View)

The College of Southern Nevada’s decadeslong effort to build a new campus moved one step closer after it received new money from the Legislature.

An amendment to Senate Bill 427 appropriated $300,000 for improvements and extensions for the facilities of CSN’s Northwest Campus. The community college wants to build an approximately 40-acre campus at Elkhorn Road and Grand Montecito Parkway in Centennial Hills. It already has the land.

“CSN is pleased that, despite not having the full $150 million-plus to fund the Northwest Campus this year, the Legislature showed its support for and belief in the project by providing an additional $300,000,” CSN spokesman Richard Lake said in an email.

The college currently has three main campuses, located on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, in North Las Vegas and in Henderson.

The effort to open a northwest Las Vegas campus spans nearly two decades.

In 2006, the process of transferring the land from the city of Las Vegas to the college began. A land patent transfer was finalized in 2018 through the Bureau of Land Management.

The Las Vegas City Council in 2017 approved a development agreement with the Nevada System of Higher Education on behalf of CSN.

The 2017 agreement with the city said the college must begin construction on at least “one educational building” within eight years of the federal land transfer.

“We are working with the BLM to hopefully extend the deadline until 2028. In the meantime, we will work with our legislators and the community to prepare for the 2027 session,” Lake said. “We’re really excited about moving forward on the campus when the time is right.”

