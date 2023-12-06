CSN mariachi group takes top honors at national competition

The College of Southern Nevada’s Mariachi Plata earned first place for a third consecutive year at the 2023 Mariachi Extravaganza last week in San Antonio, Texas.

The CSN Mariachi Plata performs in a special event days after obtaining first place in the national competition “Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza” on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the College of Southern Nevada, in North Las Vegas. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

The College of Southern Nevada’s mariachi group took top honors for a third consecutive year at a national competition last week.

Mariachi Plata performer Yasmine Dueñes was also named the overall grand champion vocalist at the 2023 Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.

Mariachi Plata was formed in 2019 and won the collegiate category at the festival for the first time just two years later.

In a news release, CSN President Federico Zaragoza congratulated the group.

“Their dedication and artistry inspires all of us at CSN and they are the pride of the Latino and Mexican-American community in Southern Nevada,” he said in the release. “The Mariachi Plata experience transcends the musical experience; they are a reminder of the diverse cultural tapestry that binds Southern Nevada together.”

CSN’s Mariachi Plata will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Horn Theatre at the college’s North Las Vegas campus.

Tickets are $8 for general admission, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at csntickets.universitytickets.com or at the box office.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.