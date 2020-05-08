CSN notifies students eligible for coronavirus relief money

Grants will range from $200 to $1,000, depending on the number of credit hours students are enrolled in and their expected family contribution on the FAFSA form.

College of Southern Nevada announced Friday it started notifying students this week who are eligible for federal coronavirus relief funding.

The community college, which has about 50,000 students on three main campuses in the Las Vegas Valley, received about $7 million in funding through the CARES Act to distribute to students.

Eligible CSN students will be automatically awarded emergency aid money and don’t need to apply, the college said in a statement.

Grants will range from $200 to $1,000, depending on the number of credit hours students are enrolled in for the spring semester and their expected family contribution on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Because of federal requirements, some students — including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants or those enrolled only in online classes aren’t eligible for a relief grant.

“At CSN, we remain committed to ensuring that our students can continue their education, regardless of the challenges we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” President Federico Zaragoza said in a statement. “No one expects these funds to cover all expenses that students may incur, but we understand that every little bit helps.”

Students who need financial help are also encouraged to apply for grants being offered through the CSN Student Emergency Fund, Zaragoza said.

Last week, UNLV announced its process for distributing a total of $11.8 million in coronavirus relief money. Grants for eligible students are either $500 or $1,000.

Nevada State College received about $1.4 million in CARES Act money and plans to award $500 grants.

