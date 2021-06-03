CSN office in Historic Westside just the the first step in a bigger plan

An office space deal approved by the Las Vegas City Council is the predecessor to a bigger piece: the Westside Workforce Education and Training Center.

The College of Southern Nevada’s two-year sublease of office space at the Historic Westside School at first glance appears to be a relatively ordinary development.

But the deal approved Wednesday by the Las Vegas City Council is merely the predecessor to a bigger piece: the Westside Workforce Education and Training Center.

Backed by a $6.9 million federal coronavirus relief grant, the job training facility will be constructed just north of the school in a community that has struggled for years with economic development.

CSN President Federico Zaragoza said the 10,000-square-foot center will boost the underserved community’s access to high-demand jobs in health care, advanced manufacturing, information technology and apprenticeship trades.

The city said construction probably would start in 2023.

But with CSN now subleasing 823 square feet of office space at the Historic Westside School, including for classroom purposes, the college can begin programs there that will eventually transition into the center, according to Zaragoza.

“This lease is the important first step for CSN to bring unprecedented education and job training opportunities to an area of this community that has historically had one of the highest unemployment rates in the state,” he told city lawmakers.

Bill Arent, the city’s deputy director of economic and urban development, described the sublease as “the appetizer before the main course.”

“If I could vote for this twice, I would,” Councilman Cedric Crear, who represents the Historic Westside, said.

CSN will not pay base rent for the office space but must pay maintenance expenses, a deal that Arent said was struck in consideration of the forthcoming center.

Officials previously said that the center would serve 450 students.

The vast majority of students will qualify for scholarships or sponsored tuition, Zaragoza said Wednesday, adding that the college is already recruiting.

Lloyd honored with namesake street

A Las Vegas police lieutenant who died in July will have a street renamed after him in northwest Las Vegas.

The City Council on Wednesday signed off on creating Erik Lloyd Street after Lt. Erik Lloyd, a nearly 30-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department who died at 53 from complications of COVID-19.

Erik Lloyd Street will replace a portion of Tee Pee Lane between Iron Mountain Road and Brent Lane in the Sunstone master planned community.

Councilwoman Michele Fiore had asked the community’s developer, Lennar Homes, what they could do to honor Lloyd, according to attorney Stephanie Allen, who represented the company in the request before the council.

Minddie Lloyd, Lloyd’s widow, was emotional when addressing city lawmakers and others including her husband’s co-workers.

“My family is very humbled for this dedication, and we accept this on behalf of all of our law enforcement — our men and women that fight and protect us on the streets every day,” she said.

