CSN’s North Las Vegas campus to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The College of Southern Nevada will hold its first Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event on Wednesday at its North Las Vegas campus.

The Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff from 5-7 p.m. at the Tyrone Thompson Student Union at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., will offer free tacos, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, live entertainment by CSN’s Mariachi Plata, concert ticket giveaways and community resources.

Members of the public, as well as students, are welcome to attend.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/391mYAK.

