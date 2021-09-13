104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

CSN’s North Las Vegas campus to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 2:22 pm
 
A crowd gathers outside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union for its official dedication on Thursd ...
A crowd gathers outside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union for its official dedication on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas Campus. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The College of Southern Nevada will hold its first Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event on Wednesday at its North Las Vegas campus.

The Latinx Heritage Month Kickoff from 5-7 p.m. at the Tyrone Thompson Student Union at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., will offer free tacos, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, live entertainment by CSN’s Mariachi Plata, concert ticket giveaways and community resources.

Members of the public, as well as students, are welcome to attend.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/391mYAK.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
2
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Lions’ miracle cover highlights day for ’dogs
3
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
What’s left for Sammy Hagar? A rooftop concert on the Strip
4
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
Raiders-Ravens MNF showdown brings prime time traffic along with it
5
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
Massive fire at Republic Services facility in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST