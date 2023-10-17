‘Cybersecurity incident’ affects CCSD email, sparking investigation

The Clark County School District said it was hit by a “cybersecurity incident” earlier this month.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District was hit by a “cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment” earlier this month that is under investigation, the district said Monday evening.

The district said in an email that the incident occurred around Oct. 5. An investigation by forensic experts discovered that an unauthorized party accessed “limited personal information” related to a small group of students, parents and employees.

CCSD said it is working to identify all people whose information was affected by the incident, and that a comprehensive investigation may take several weeks to complete.

No reports of identity theft have been made to the district as of Monday, CCSD said.

“Rest assured that we are committed to sharing more information as it becomes available in the coming weeks,” CCSD said in the email.

CCSD advised people with concerns or questions about the incident to call the district’s assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

