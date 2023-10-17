‘Cybersecurity incident’ affects CCSD email, sparking investigation, precautions

The Clark County School District said it was hit by a “cybersecurity incident” earlier this month.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District was hit by a “cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment” earlier this month that is under investigation, the district said Monday evening.

The district said in an email that the incident occurred around Oct. 5. An investigation by forensic experts discovered that an unauthorized party accessed “limited personal information” related to a small group of students, parents and employees.

CCSD said it is working to identify all people whose information was affected by the incident, and that a comprehensive investigation may take several weeks to complete.

No reports of identity theft have been made to the district as of Monday, CCSD said.

“Rest assured that we are committed to sharing more information as it becomes available in the coming weeks,” CCSD said in the email.

CCSD advised people with concerns or questions about the incident to call the district’s assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CCSD announced some security measures that it was taking in an email later Monday.

“In an effort to safeguard our data and communication, access to Google Workspace will be temporarily limited to the internal CCSD network. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we have implemented a forced password change for all students to protect their accounts.”

As a result, the school will work with students to change their password, and students will be unable to access Google Workspace, including Gmail and Drive, from outside the CCSD network. Users will have uninterrupted access in schools and administrative buildings.

Students will continue to have access to Canvas and Infinite Campus once their password has been reset.

