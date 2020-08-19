Dandy doodle gives Clark County girl a shot at national prize

Sofia Hall, a third grader at Indian Springs School, is the statewide winner of the Doodle for Google art contest and is now in the running for a national prize.

An 8-year-old Clark County School District student is the statewide winner of the Doodle for Google art contest and is now in the running for a national prize.

Sofia Hall, a third grader at Indian Springs School, about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas near Creech Air Force Base, designed the doodle as part of her art class before schools closed in March, her dad, Rye Hall said. The sketch was inspired by her dreams of growing up to work with animals, he said.

“She loves drawing,” he said. “And whenever I ask her what she wants to be, it has something to do with animals.”

Voting for the national finalists runs through Friday at doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/. Four finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship, while one winner receives a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

