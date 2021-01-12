Deadline extended to nominate teachers for Heart of Education award

Nominations for the awards, presented by The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and funded by The Rogers Foundation, can be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 12.

Voice of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Mark Shunock pumps up the audience during the Heart of Education Awards for Clark County Teachers at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Friday, April 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The deadline to nominate a Southern Nevada teacher for the sixth annual Heart of Education Awards has been extended to mid-February.

Nominations for the awards, presented by The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and funded by The Rogers Foundation, can be submitted until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at TheHeartOfEducation.org.

A panel of community leaders and education officials will review the nominations and select hundreds of finalists, who’ll be recognized this spring. The top 20 teachers will receive a $5,000 cash prize and $1,000 donation to a school program of their choice.

“The many outstanding contributions made by teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic deserve to be recognized,” The Smith Center CEO and President Myron Martin said in a Tuesday news release. “This extension gives the community added opportunity to nominate those CCSD teachers who have gone above and beyond to navigate the challenges of distance learning and meet the needs of their students.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is the print media sponsor for the awards program.

