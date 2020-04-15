Deadline for RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards now April 27

The deadline to nominate a student for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s second Academic Excellence Awards has been extended to April 27.

(Getty Images)

The awards are meant to recognize first- through 12th-grade students in Southern Nevada who show academic achievement, community involvement, citizenship and leadership. One winner from each grade level will receive a $500 scholarship and $500 for the school program of their choice.

“School buildings are closed at the moment and students everywhere have temporarily lost a lot of the activities that are so important to their educational experiences, but the Review-Journal is committed to going on with its second Academic Excellence Awards,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. “We know there are highly deserving students at every grade level. We hope teachers will take the time to nominate their finest students for these awards.”

Students can be nominated by anyone, including teachers, principals, coaches, family members, friends, school administrators or nonprofit organizations. An independent panel of judges will determine the winners for each grade level.

Nominations are open to all students in Southern Nevada at any type of school. The form to nominate a student can be found at reviewjournal.com/academics.

Forms can normally be received in person at the newspaper’s front desk, but the office is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.