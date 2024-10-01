District B Trustee candidates face unusual election process

Former special education teacher Eileen Eady and former U.S. Air Force and Moms for Liberty member Lydia Dominguez are vying for District B Trustee.

The race for Clark County School Board District B is unfolding differently than in other districts, with an election scheduled to take place just days after someone is temporarily appointed for the seat, which is currently vacant.

Trustee Katie Williams resigned Sept. 11 after the district attorney found she was not a resident of Nevada and declared her seat vacant. The board plans to fill her seat by Oct. 30. But that person will only serve for a few months before one of the two candidates elected in November takes the seat in January.

Former special education teacher Eileen Eady and former U.S. Air Force and Moms for Liberty member Lydia Dominguez are vying for the seat.

At the Sept. 26 board meeting, there was some discussion of what would happen if the candidates applied for the position. Dominguez told the board she was seeking its appointment through the application process, noting she was the leading candidate. Dominguez received 2,404 more votes than Eady in the primary election. Eady told the Review-Journal she will not submit an application and will wait for the election.

“I want to earn it. Not just be appointed,” she wrote in a message.

Dominguez said she pulls her values from her Christian beliefs, and cited her Air Force career as making her ready to lead. She was appointed by Williams to served on CCSD’s Attendance Zone Advisory Committee, a commission that makes recommendations to the superintendent about attendance boundary changes.

Eady said that her experience as a teacher for 15 years has made her understand firsthand what educators go through and need. She told the Review-Journal that she already has a relationship with legislatures, and will use them to improve conditions for staff during her tenure.

Opposing outlooks

Eady said the biggest issue is communication: There are parents who cannot access information in the language they speak, a feeling that the superintendent is detached from the classroom and staff who find it difficult to access clear, streamlined information.

In addition to looking at schools’ general funding structure, Eady said she wanted to figure out a way to incorporate what the nonprofit sector as well.

“I keep hearing over and over again that they’re trying to work with schools, and they’re trying to get in there and partner with the schools, but it’s really difficult,” Eady said. “I’ve really, honestly never lived anywhere with the kind of nonprofit and union presence that we have here in Nevada, and we could be thinking outside the box a little bit better.”

Dominguez’ three goals are student achievement, parental rights and supporting educators and staff.

She announced her departure from Moms for Liberty on Aug. 29. She told the Review-Journal she left due to personal reasons, and that she remains an advocate for parental rights — a term typically invoked by opponents of what they call a cultural ideology such as books with transgender themes and critical race theory.

“I stand by the parents’ pledge. I stand with parents in making sure that they have their right given by God over their children’s education,” Dominguez said.

In response to whether she viewed her platform as political, Dominguez said that in this day and age, everything seems political. She acknowledged that her and her opponent seem to have opposing viewpoints, and encouraged voters to choose the values they stand by.

