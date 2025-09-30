88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

DOJ investigates UNLV’s response to alleged antisemitism on campus

A student walks by a sign on the UNLV campus Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morri ...
A student walks by a sign on the UNLV campus Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Signage for the University of Nevada, Reno, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Reno. (Benjamin Hager ...
Feds seek investigation into UNR: Is UndocuPack violating immigration laws?
Victor Wakefield speaks during a public hearing at the Nevada Department of Education's boardro ...
‘Right leader at the right time’: Nevada governor names new state schools superintendent
Children attending Wendell P. Williams Elementary School are checked in for the first day of th ...
Should CCSD start school 30 minutes later?
‘Kind of scary’: Lockdown lifted at Las Vegas school as reports of weapon ‘unsubstantiated’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 3:49 pm
 

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a discrimination investigation at UNLV that “will focus on the University’s response to antisemitism on campus.”

“The compliance review investigation will examine whether UNLV, a recipient of federal financial assistance, has engaged in discriminatory practices based on race, color, or national origin against its students,” according to a news release.

The DOJ cites the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Last year, a Jewish student sued UNLV, the Nevada System of Higher Education, and pro-Palestinian groups in federal court, alleging that he had suffered from antisemitism on campus and hat officials had failed to protect him.

The DOJ’s announcement arrived days after Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Sigal Chattah, the acting U.S. attorney in Nevada, referred the University of Nevada, Reno to Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting a probe of whether the university was using tax dollars to “subsidize or promote illegal immigration.”

“Publicly-funded universities are barred from discriminating based on race, national origin, or religion,” said Dhillon in the release about the UNLV investigation. “This Department of Justice is fiercely committed to holding institutions of higher learning accountable and ensuring that every student receives equal access to the opportunity and education to which they are legally entitled.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Children attending Wendell P. Williams Elementary School are checked in for the first day of th ...
Should CCSD start school 30 minutes later?
By / RJ

The Clark County School District launched a survey about starting all schools 30 minutes later. Officials cite research linking later start times to improved performance and lower rates of depression.

MORE STORIES