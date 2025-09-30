DOJ investigates UNLV’s response to alleged antisemitism on campus

The UNLV investigation will examine whether the school “engaged in discriminatory practices based on race, color, or national origin against its students,” the Justice Department saidl

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a discrimination investigation at UNLV that “will focus on the University’s response to antisemitism on campus.”

“The compliance review investigation will examine whether UNLV, a recipient of federal financial assistance, has engaged in discriminatory practices based on race, color, or national origin against its students,” according to a news release.

The DOJ cites the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Last year, a Jewish student sued UNLV, the Nevada System of Higher Education, and pro-Palestinian groups in federal court, alleging that he had suffered from antisemitism on campus and hat officials had failed to protect him.

The DOJ’s announcement arrived days after Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Sigal Chattah, the acting U.S. attorney in Nevada, referred the University of Nevada, Reno to Education Secretary Linda McMahon requesting a probe of whether the university was using tax dollars to “subsidize or promote illegal immigration.”

“Publicly-funded universities are barred from discriminating based on race, national origin, or religion,” said Dhillon in the release about the UNLV investigation. “This Department of Justice is fiercely committed to holding institutions of higher learning accountable and ensuring that every student receives equal access to the opportunity and education to which they are legally entitled.”

