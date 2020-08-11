Early-starting Nevada charter schools urged to use distance learning

Rebecca Feiden, executive director of the State Public Charter School Authority, made the recommendation for schools in Clark, Washoe and Elko counties.

Public charter schools in Clark, Washoe and Elko counties that are planning to begin the new school year before Aug. 24 are being advised to start with distance education rather than the hybrid learning plans many have developed.

Rebecca Feiden, executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority, issued the recommendation in an Aug. 5 memorandum to schools. The authority released the document Tuesday to the Review-Journal in response to an inquiry.

The recommendation applies to public charter schools sponsored by the charter authority in Clark, Washoe and Elko counties — all of which have elevated COVID-19 transmission rates — that are scheduled to reopen before Aug. 24.

Those schools should open under a distance education model, “with possible limited exception for students significantly impacted by loss of in-person instruction,” Feiden wrote in the memo.

Schools should continue to operate under distance education through at least Aug. 21, according to the memo.

“This will allow schools to monitor the newly released data and criteria and review updated guidance expected to be released by local health districts in order to potentially prepare for a hybrid or in-person opening with a more complete understanding of the local circumstances,” it said.

The memo doesn’t include a list of affected schools. But Feiden told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that two school campuses had been slated to open last week — both with virtual-only learning plans in place — followed by 19 school campuses this week and 19 next week.

As additional information is released in the coming weeks, the recommendation may be extended or changed, Feiden wrote in the memo.

The recommendation is specifically from Feiden — not the charter authority’s board of directors. The board is slated to meet at 9 a.m. Friday via video conference to consider school reopening plans.

Earlier this month, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the state will implement a “county-level approach to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that will rely on weekly, county-level data used to identify counties with elevated diseases transmission,” Feiden wrote in the memo. “In addition, the Washoe County and Southern Nevada Health Districts have been developing outbreak response plans, specific to the school-setting that are expected to be released in the coming weeks.”

In June, the charter authority’s board decided each individual school it sponsors would develop its own reopening plan.

Each school was required to present a plan to its governing body no later than 20 days before the first day of school. Plans were submitted to the charter authority and then the Nevada Department of Education.

Many public charter schools were originally planning to use a hybrid format for the upcoming school year and also offer a full-time distance option for families. The Clark County School District will start its school year Aug. 24 with distance learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

