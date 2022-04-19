Education support workers to hold rally against school violence

Support employees in the Clark County School District will stage a rally at Eldorado High School on Tuesday as the district returns for its first day of classes following the violent assault of a teacher.

Eldorado High School at 1139 N. Linn Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Support employees in the Clark County School District will stage a rally at Eldorado High School on Tuesday as the district returns for its first day of classes following the violent assault of a teacher on the school campus earlier this month.

In response to the attack, the Clark County School District announced new protocols and safety measures last week that include increased police presence in and around district schools and new panic buttons for teachers and staff to reach leadership and first responders from their location.

But some teachers have raised questions about the staffing for these emergency response lines and how long it will take the safety measures to roll out.

CCSD, the fifth-largest school district in the country, has seen 5,700 calls for service regarding fights, batteries or assaults and 1,300 combined incidents where arrests and citations had been issued on school campuses since the start of the school year.

The Education Support Employees Association, the union representing school employees like cafeteria workers and bus drivers in Clark County, is asking parents, students, and concerned community members who support public schools to join them in shedding light on the violence occurring throughout the district.

The rally will take place at 3 p.m. outside Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Lane.

