86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

Education support workers to hold rally against school violence

April 19, 2022 - 12:39 pm
 
Eldorado High School at 1139 N. Linn Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Eldorado High School at 1139 N. Linn Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Support employees in the Clark County School District will stage a rally at Eldorado High School on Tuesday as the district returns for its first day of classes following the violent assault of a teacher on the school campus earlier this month.

In response to the attack, the Clark County School District announced new protocols and safety measures last week that include increased police presence in and around district schools and new panic buttons for teachers and staff to reach leadership and first responders from their location.

But some teachers have raised questions about the staffing for these emergency response lines and how long it will take the safety measures to roll out.

CCSD, the fifth-largest school district in the country, has seen 5,700 calls for service regarding fights, batteries or assaults and 1,300 combined incidents where arrests and citations had been issued on school campuses since the start of the school year.

The Education Support Employees Association, the union representing school employees like cafeteria workers and bus drivers in Clark County, is asking parents, students, and concerned community members who support public schools to join them in shedding light on the violence occurring throughout the district.

The rally will take place at 3 p.m. outside Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
Former home of Las Vegas icon lists for $2M
2
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
Aaliyah Gayles conscious, recovering after being shot 10 times
3
Las Vegas resident hits $120K jackpot at valley casino
Las Vegas resident hits $120K jackpot at valley casino
4
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
Spring Valley High basketball star Aaliyah Gayles shot at party
5
Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family
Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST