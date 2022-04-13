Educators, residents hold protest against CCSD campus violence

A group of Las Vegas residents have organized the protest against violence in Clark County schools, according to a Facebook event posted Saturday.

Andrea S., center, an educator who decline to give her last name, protests school violence with her children, from left, Josie R.,16, Jose R., 14, and Joann R., 10, during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kaitlyn Bass, 9, her father Alandre Bass and her mother who declined to give her name, protest school violence with parents, teachers and students during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Erin Dressler, left, and her daughters Natalie, 5, and Allison, 9, protest school violence in schools with parents, teachers and students during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parents, teachers and students, including El Dorado High School teacher Carmen Espi, left, protest violence in schools during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parents, teachers and students protest violence in schools during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parents, teachers and students protest violence in schools during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parents, teachers and students protest violence in schools during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Parents, teachers and students protest violence in schools during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Erin Dressler, left, and her daughters Natalie, 5, and Allison, 9, protest school violence in schools with parents, teachers and students during a demonstration outside Clark County School District headquarters on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A protest is underway outside the Clark County School District administration building Wednesday morning after rising violence on campuses this school year.

A group of Las Vegas residents have organized the protest against violence in Clark County schools.

The event was created after an Eldorado High School teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted on campus Thursday afternoon by a 16-year-old student. The teacher told police Jonathan Martinez Garcia asked her, “Can’t you just die already? Hurry up,” while throwing cabinets on her, kicking her and strangling her.

Clark County schools are on spring break this week, but in a press conference Tuesday Superintendent Jesus Jara said he expects each principal to have an assembly with students at all middle and high schools next week reiterating the student code of conduct.

Any students involved in physical fights will face an expulsion hearing.

“You come to school to learn,” Jara said. “That has got to be the crystal clear message. Our staff needs to feel safe.”

Jara said administrators also are planning to upgrade cameras and put a panic button in each school for staff to contact first responders.

Clark County School District Police Department Chief Mike Blackeye said 28 firearms have been confiscated from campuses this year, and police have responded to nearly 6,000 calls of assaults, fights and disturbances on campus. He has asked North Las Vegas, Henderson and Las Vegas police to be on campus through the end of the school year to assist.

“The attempted murder of a teacher by a student at Eldorado is a first of its kind here at Clark County School District.” Blackeye said. “This school year is shaping up to be the busiest in our department’s history, in our 40-year history.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.