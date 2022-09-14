Elementary school resumes using tap water after water main leak

An east Las Vegas elementary school stopped allowing students to use tap water this week because of a leaking water main on campus, but the issue was resolved Wednesday.

Lynch Elementary School, 4850 Kell Lane, Las Vegas (Google)

An east Las Vegas elementary school stopped allowing students to use tap water this week because of a leaking water main on campus, but the issue was resolved on Wednesday.

In a Tuesday message to parents, Lynch Elementary School Principal Amy Miller wrote that crews repaired a leaking water main Monday and as required, were testing the water to ensure that it was safe for use.

“While we await the test results, students will not be allowed to use tap water for washing hands or as drinking water,” Miller wrote. “Therefore, we are supplying handwashing stations and providing drinking water.”

A Clark County School District spokesman said Wednesday that is normal protocol. It typically takes 24 to 48 hours to receive water test results, he said.

Results came back Wednesday morning and didn’t show any issues, so students were allowed to resume using tap water, the spokesman said.

The school district provided the Las Vegas Review-Journal, in response to an inquiry, with copies of school messages to parents.

Lynch Elementary also canceled an open house Monday because of the water main issue.

“We are told water will be restored for school tomorrow,” Miller wrote Monday to parents.

Parents who have questions or concerns should contact the school, she said in a Tuesday message.

Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, said Wednesday the union heard from teachers immediately about the issue.

The water main issue occurred Monday, which was a staff development day, so students weren’t at school, she said.

Neisess said her understanding is the problem was fixed within 45 minutes to an hour, but the water had to be tested.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.